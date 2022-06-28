(Clarinda) -- An unexpected patron has occupied a restroom at a Page County park southeast of Shenandoah -- black widow spiders.
That's according to Page County Conservation Director John Schwab, who tells KMA News crews discovered a large cluster of the venomous spider at the restroom near Highway 2 at Pioneer Park during regular maintenance. While the black widow spider is common throughout the United States, Schwab says the large concentration was concerning.
"There's probably an estimate between 20 and 30, which is a pretty good population," said Schwab. "So just for safety until we get them cleared out, we've closed off the bathrooms."
While the exact reason the cluster of spiders was in the bathroom is unknown, Schwab says the isolated and grassy area likely provided a suitable habitat.
"They're really attracted to basements, outbuildings, rocky structures, or debris sitting in your yard, so it's not uncommon to have them in the area," said Schwab. "The numbers that we saw was kind of what triggered us to say 'we need to do something about this.' It could have been something as simple as a spring egg sack that hatched and all the spiders decided to stay around."
Schwab says his department has treated the interior with insect foggers that will eventually be vacuumed and treated again. Crews are also treating the exterior of the building.
While all spiders are venomous to an extent, Schwab advises park patrons to steer clear of the general area to avoid increased exposure to the particular type.
"The other thing with black widows and also brown recluses, is that humans are a little more susceptible to their venom," said Schwab. "So pretty much just stay away from that bathroom -- the rest of the bathrooms are fine we went through them yesterday and looked. Just like anytime your outside -- everyone's body reacts differently -- if you get bit by a spider, or any sort of insect just monitor it."
While saying it is common to run across one or two black widows or brown recluses every year, Schwab adds this was one of the first times seeing a large and concentrated quantity. He adds the hope is to have the spiders removed by the end of the week. For further updates, visit the Page County Conservation Facebook page or contact the office at 712-542-3864.