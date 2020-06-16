(Red Oak) -- Chances of opening Red Oak's new outdoor aquatic center before the end of the summer appear dim.
City Administrator Brad Wright updated the latest developments on the project's construction at the Red Oak City Council meeting late Monday afternoon. Crews continue pouring concrete on the pool's deck, and are working on the facility's maintenance room. Original plans called for opening the $2.5 million project Memorial Day weekend. But, like other projects, construction was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the pool's completion is not expected until next month. Questioning whether a shortened swim season would be feasible, Wright says it's his recommendation that the pool not open this summer.
"I believe it is time to admit, and to state, that we are not going to have that pool open this year," said Wright. "I mean, it's not going to be completed until mid-July. And, there's just no way we would get lifeguards to open that pool at this point."
In fact, only three applications for lifeguard positions had been received as of Monday. Wright, however, says one big question concerns the warranty for the new pool's pumps.
"One of the things we're still trying to determine," he said, "is whether we really have to start up the pump, and do all those things because of warranty. We actually asked our engineer to look into that, and to extend the warranty, in case we don't use them this year."
City officials kept the old facility closed last summer due to numerous mechanical problems--including a malfunctioning filtration system. Ricchio, Incorporated is the new pool's general contractor.