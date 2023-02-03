(Shenandoah) -- Members of a Shenandoah church have found a new use for a vacant church across the street.
After months of preparation, the First Baptist Church's Blessings Room opened inside the former First Christian Church earlier this week. Baptist Church Pastor Don Buttry tells KMA News the congregation began looking for answers after the Blessing Room outgrew its original location in the Baptist Church's basement at 411 West Clarinda Avenue.
"I would say in about three months, the basement was overflooded with stuff," said Buttry. "So, instead of just using the two rooms we had planned, we ended up using 75% of the rooms downstairs for the Blessing Room. We had it all down the hall. So, we were really trying to figure out what to do room-wise."
Buttry says his church found the answer to its space shortage in the empty facility across the street. Members of the former Christian Church's congregation offered to sell its vacant structure for $1.
"When they offered it to us, it was just like, okay, we were not getting any income coming in, so can we do this?" he said. "We prayed about it. We felt like this is mission work. This is what our church is all about, is reaching out to Jesus Christ. So, this is just another way to do it."
Buttry says the Blessings Room's spacious new location gives the former church a new mission, and helps residents in need. Scores of clothing items for all ages and sizes, plus bed spreads, furniture, kitchen and household appliances and other materials are available at no cost. Buttry says each item is donated by local residents.
"We just take anything free that people in this community of southwest Iowa--I consider southwest Iowa this community--anything somebody else can use," said Buttry. "That's what we're about. We're just passing it along. We're the middleman--somebody's got something they don't need anymore, they're donating it. We're just holding on to it until somebody gets it. It's all free--everything is free."
Mark and Mary Littleton are members of the Baptist Church's Outreach Committee, and are among the Blessing Room's volunteers. Mary says the room has been busy since opening on Tuesday.
"We have had a lot of people come in and say how wonderful it is that we have more product they can get," said Littleton. "They can actually see things better. It's just been wonderful."
The Blessings Room is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays from 4-to-6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. More donations and volunteers are needed. Anyone with questions should contact the Baptist Church at 712-246-1970 or Pastor Don Buttry at 712-246-9788. You can also check the Blessings Room's Facebook page.