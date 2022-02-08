(Red Oak) -- One of the original staff members of the current Montgomery County Family YMCA is stepping down this spring.
Montgomery County Y Executive Director John Blomstedt announced his retirement last week, effective April 1st, capping off a 22-year career. Blomstedt joined the Y full-time back in February 2000 as the program director when the current facility was still under construction. He was then selected as the successor to Nick Zimmer as the executive director in 2017. Membership Director and Customer Service Manager Carrie Shalters will then succeed Blomstedt in April. Speaking on the "KMA Morning Show" Tuesday, Blomstedt says one of his favorite memories is seeing how the original youth members have grown over the past two decades.
"Seeing the youth come through the facility and how they've grown up and matured, and become adults in the various things they've done," Blomstedt said. "Seeing some of them come back into the community now working as a teacher, a doctor, or some business within the town and things like that. And then also the friendships that you form with the people that come in and use the facility on a daily basis, some of the people that have been members here since we first opened up."
In a press release last week, Blomstedt says two of his top accomplishments include helping the Y weather COVID-19 pandemic, from being forced to close to gradually reopening, and the Y's involvement with Live Well Montgomery County.
Blomstedt said the decision to retire came after some long conversations with his family and wife Debra, who is also retiring this year after 35 years as a Red Oak High School science teacher. However, the decision for the last day was a tougher one. However, he knew he wanted to work past his 22nd anniversary with the organization.
"And I go well my anniversary day at the Y is Valentine's Day, and she goes 'well at least work through that date, and close it out there,'" Blomstedt said. "So she set up a meeting with the IPERS people and we were talking about different things, and she mentioned 'oh my husband's going to be retiring too,' and he says 'congratulations, what day are you going to retire?' April 1st just popped into my mind, and I say April 1st, and he goes 'really, that's April Fools.' And I go, 'well, that kind of keeps with my character I guess."
Blomstedt says he will also miss meeting with and collaborating with the other 24 YMCA executive directors.
"You know some of the other people, and some of the projects they've done," Blomstedt said. "You know Ys being built, or improvements made upon facilities and things like that, and the transition of some people. That group has been a fairly close-knit group that you can send an email to get an answer about stuff and everybody respects your opinions. There's not a lot of people calling you down for what you say."
Blomstedt says he and his wife Debra will continue to live in Red Oak. However, they will make plenty of time for travel across the entire country, visiting friends and relatives, including trips to the 15 Major League Baseball parks still left to check off the bucket list.
