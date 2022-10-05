(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials continue to troubleshoot issues with the city's ancient water mains.
For the past week, city crews have worked on repairing the water main on Blossom Street between West Sheridan and West Lowell Avenues. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the issues are similar to those addressed at nearby infrastructure in recent years.
"I know we've had some problems in the past with some leaks here in there--so it's had some patches put on it," said Lyman. "We think it might have been from the same batch of pipe that we ended up replacing in front of the post office that was put in 80-some years ago. We identified this as a projected we wanted to take yet this year before the weather changed on us."
Lyman says water department crews discovered the problems were worse than first thought.
"I know when they went to expose it, they noticed some new seeps that they hadn't had show up yet," he said. "So, it was kind of good timing that we went ahead and decided to replace it at this point."
City street and wastewater employees are assisting with the repairs. Lyman says a completion timeline is not set.
"Friday, they were getting it all finished up exposed," said Lyman. "Once they cut in open, they have to leave for, I believe it's 48 hours to have a path to test with the DNR, then we can put it into service. I don't have a 100% completion timeline on that, but I know they want it done sooner rather than later, as well."
In addition, repair work continues at manholes in various intersections in town. One upcoming manhole repair is slated for the intersection of Sheridan and Elm Street later this fall. Lyman declines to specify a start date on that project.