(Shenandoah) -- It was tough going for most parts of KMAland because of Friday's blizzard--including in Shenandoah.
City plows were out early in the morning, hours after a snow emergency went into affect at midnight. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says strong, gusty winds made the preliminary snow removal efforts difficult.
"I think they're not mostly focused on emergency routes," said Lyman. "But, the wind is our biggest issue, right. We don't have a huge influx of snow right now. But, the wind blowing it all over the place, that's the real issue. You plow it, and the wind blows right back in the other side."
Lyman, however, says the snow from this winter event is not as moisture-packed as that from the late December storm--which made for difficult removal efforts.
"Well, we were a little bit concerned that it was going to happen this go-round," he said. "With all the rain we had yesterday (Thursday), we were afraid it was going to turn into a really wet, heavy snow. So far, it does not seem to be that yet. But, you know, you never know what the weather is going to throw at us, so you try to be prepared for it."
City officials issued reminders of the city's snow emergency ordinance in advance of Friday's storm. Lyman hopes residents stay off the streets the rest of the day and evening, and assist city plows by following the city's snow regulations.
"We're trying to keep the emergency routes open," he said. "So, I would recommend that if you don't have to go anywhere, maybe stay home, read a book, watch a movie--something like that. It's a nice day not to be out, and curled up on the couch--if you could get away with it. But, otherwise, be cognizant of where your plows are, give them the space and the time they need to do their job, so that we all can be same out there."
A copy of the city's snow emergency ordinance pamphlet is included here: