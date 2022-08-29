(Shenandoah) -- A group of local music legends is getting inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame this Labor Day weekend, and to celebrate, they’re returning to the stage in Shenandoah.
The Blue Strings will make their way back to Iowa for a one-time-only reunion.
Founded by Ivan Taylor, the band began to take shape in 1965 and accrued six members, all from southwest Iowa. When Ivan left the band, his younger brother, Rick, kept the tradition going.
After years of playing together, the members of the band went their separate ways, whereupon four members moved to Nashville to further their careers in music. While in Nashville, the men toured with country music legends such as Willie Nelson and Randy Travis.
While the bright lights of Nashville served The Blue Strings well, they never forgot their Iowa roots, and this Labor Day weekend, The Blue Strings will reunite for two nights only at the Eagles Club in Shenandoah.
“The three of us [Taylor, Streeter, Campbell] ended up in Nashville and we all had careers here,” Rick Taylor said. “Then we got this notification that we were gonna be in the hall of fame back in January of this year, so we got together and decided to do a commemorative 57th anniversary CD and we’re having the release party in Shenandoah.”
The current members of The Blue Strings include Taylor, Fred Bartholomew, Mike Streeter, Bruce Ross, Tom Campbell and Dennis Bottoms. Each member of the band has a unique account on how they became affiliated, but Streeter’s story is seemingly straight out of a movie script.
“I was coming to Thurman after rehearsing with one of those bands, and my car ran out of gas,” Streeter said. “I had my drums in the backseat and Ivan [Taylor] and the Blue Strings had played for a dance in Thurman at the community building. Ivan came out to help push my car and he saw my drums in the back of the car. He said, ‘Are you a drummer?’ And I said, ‘Yes sir.’ He said, ‘Do you want a job?’ And I said, ‘Yes sir.’ So that’s how I started with the Blue Strings.”
Streeter joining The Blue Strings was a no-brainer for him, and the bond he and the other members formed 57 years ago is still as strong as ever.
“I love the group and I love where we played,” he said. “I’m so glad we got together again after all these years. These guys are just like brothers to me. We just have such a good time and we had a great time doing the CD and I hope everybody can get a chance to get a copy.”
The Blue Strings will play at the Eagles Club in Shenandoah Thursday, Sept. 1 from 7-10 P.M. and Friday Sept. 2 from 8-11 P.M.
All six members of the Blue Strings will be joining the KMA Morning Show live in studio Friday.
Listen to the full interview with Taylor, Streeter and Campbell below.