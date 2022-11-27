(KMAland) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety is investigating the discovery of a body in a Decatur County field Saturday afternoon.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a deceased subject was discovered in a vehicle in a field east of Leon.
The identity of the individual has not been identified.
The case remains under investigation pending an autopsy. Law enforcement doesn't suspect nefarious activity at this time.
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa DNR assisted at the scene.