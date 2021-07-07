(Des Moines) -- A body found last week in Adair County has been identified as a missing Creston man.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that the DCI Crime Lab has positively identified a body found on a rural road in Adair County as that of 58-year-old Timothy Fechter. Fechter was reported missing to the Creston Police Department on June 20th and law enforcement had been searching for him throughout the south-central part of the state.
Deputies with the Adair County Sheriff's Office located the body just off of 320th Street near the intersection of York Avenue on July 1st. Following the discovery, the Iowa DCI was called in to help investigate the death, which is being considered suspicious.
The exact cause and manner of death is pending further examination by the Office of the State Medical Examiner. Anyone with information regarding the death is urged to call the Adair County Sheriff's Office at (641) 743-2148.