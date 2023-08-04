(Bartlett) -- Authorities have identified the body of a woman pulled from the Missouri River in Fremont County last month.
KETV in Omaha reports the State DCI says the body was identified as 39-year-old Elizabeth Adair of Omaha. Crews with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found the woman's body approximately 4 miles south of the Bartlett boat ramp west of Bartlett July 18th.
Adair was identified through finger prints. A State Medical Examiner's Office autopsy determined no foul play was involved in the woman's death.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the State DCI investigated the case, with assistance from Omaha Police.