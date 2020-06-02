(Plattsmouth) -- Cass County officials say a body pulled from the Missouri River Monday is that of a missing Council Bluffs man.
County Sheriff William Brueggemann says that deputies -- along with Murray Fire and Rescue and Plattsmouth Fire and Water Rescue -- were called to a report of a body in the river around 9 p.m. Authorities located a body on the west side of the river around 1.5 miles south of Rock Bluff Elevator caught in an area with fallen trees.
The body was identified as 28-year-old Steven Delayne Sears. On May 7th, Sears was involved in a boating accident near Honey Creek. Any charges in the case will be handled in Pottawattamie County.