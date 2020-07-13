(Essex) – Page County authorities Monday afternoon released the identity of a man who died while floating along the East Nishnabotna River last week.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the body of 53-year-old David Wayne Long of Shenandoah was recovered on the river between the 110th Street and D Avenues north of Essex early Thursday morning. Long and a 44-year-old female had entered the river at around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Shortly before 1:15 a.m. Thursday, the female contacted Pagecomm via 911 that Long was unresponsive. Rescue efforts were hampered by a lack of accessibility to the river. Long’s body and the female were finally removed from the river at around 3 that morning.
The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy. The investigation into the incident continues pending the autopsy results.