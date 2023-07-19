(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak resident was recognized Monday for his volunteer efforts in the community.
Near the end of Monday's Red Oak City Council meeting, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius recognized Beau Boeye for his volunteer efforts in the community and with the city. In her time as Mayor, Silvius says Boeye has volunteered or worked with nearly every corner of local government and various community-driven initiatives.
"He's given so freely of his time and talents for the betterment of our charming community," said Silvius. "And he adds to this charm in activities and projects that he's been involved in from working with the city and county I.T. to upgrading our software in various departments and making things run more efficiently. He is at nearly every meeting I attend from trails, to healthy communities, to comp planning, housing, broadband, and innovation."
More recently, a group of residents held a fundraiser to help restore the directory kiosk at the Evergreen Cemetery. Reading a statement from Cemetery Superintendent Brad Baker, Silvius says Boeye was instrumental in making the restoration a possibility.
"He has spent an excess of 100 hours rebuilding a working system and to date on borrowed time, which we thankfully will be able to repay for his work soon," she said. "This project and the historical impact for Red Oak and the future of this project is bright, but only thanks for Beau's willingness to jump in and be a part of advancing Red Oak."
She adds that Boeye has also been vital in providing internet access and virtual archives at the Red Oak Library and consistently assists the Red Oak Police Department on I.T. matters.
Silvius says Boeye and his family have exemplified how to take effective action for the betterment of a small-town community.
"Beau, you're truly a one of a kind gem for the city of Red Oak, our community, our county, and southwest Iowa," said Silvius. "Thank you for putting your heart and soul into growing and advancing your hometown. We truly appreciate you and are so grateful for all you contribute."
Silvius also presented Boeye with a "Certificate of Gratitude" from the city.