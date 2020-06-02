(Malvern) -- Residents in a portion of Malvern are being advised to boil their water.
City officials say crews will be working on a water main on 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th avenues from 1st Street north to 11th Street. Work is expected to begin around 8:30 a.m. and run through noon. Residents in that area are expected to experience a disruption in service. Following the work, a boil water alert for consumption is being issued for the affected area.
Anyone with questions is urged to call City Hall at (712) 624-8282.