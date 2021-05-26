(Carter Lake) -- Residents in a portion of Carter Lake are asked to boil their water until further office.
City officials issued the boil advisory for residents living on the north side of Locust Street, following an emergency shutdown of water services in that vicinity at around 11:45 Wednesday morning. Repairs associated with the shutdown were expected to take several hours. Officials say the boil advisory will be in effect once services resume. Residents living north of Locust Street should not drink water without boiling it first.
Carter Lake residents are also urged to register for emergency alerts through the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Alert System, and select Carter Lake to receive all notices pertaining to the community.