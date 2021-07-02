(Council Bluffs) -- Some Pottawattamie County rural water customers are under a boil water order.
Officials with the Regional Water Rural Water Association issued the order for regional water customers in the northeastern portion of the county, and urged resident in that region to conserve water at this time. The order was issued after a fire at Regional Water's facility north of Avoca disabled the plant's capacity to pump water to towers supplying areas of Pottawattamie, Shelby and Harrison counties. Due to the loss of pumping capacity, officials say there's a potential for interruption of service until pumping operations can be reestablished.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed says officials in Pottawattamie and Shelby counties are working closely together, and communicating regularly with Regional Water in order to continually assess the situation, and assist in providing public information or other assistance as may be needed. In addition to the potential loss of water, Reed says the continuing drought conditions, forecast temperatures over the next 48 hours and the holiday weekend amply the issues.
More information is available from Regional Water's website and Facebook page. Pottawattamie County residents are urged to sign up for Alert Iowa to receive continuing emergency notifications.