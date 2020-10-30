(Red Oak) -- Portions of Red Oak are under a boil order because of a water leak.
Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News crews were sent to the scene of the leak early Thursday evening.
"We had a major main break on 4th Street, just south of Prospect," said Wright. "It took the guys a while to get the water shut down to it, and have a company come in, and have a valve put in, so that we can get the water leak isolated to be able to repair it. So, in that process, we had a good share of town without water for a period of time, then also, obviously, a good share of town on pretty low water pressure."
Wright says crews repaired the main at around 9 p.m. However, part of the city was placed under a boil order as a precaution, due to the low water pressure.
"The area of town from Broadway to 8th Street, and from Corning to Oak Street, and also Bluegrass Road," he said. "Those are the areas of town that we know had low water pressure. So, we advise people that before they drink water--before they use water to brush their teeth or drinking water, they should boil it."
Wright says tests will be conducted in the water around that area Friday and Saturday before the boil order is lifted. Again, the boil order is in effect from Broadway to 8th Streets, from Corning to Oak Streets, and along Bluegrass Road. For more information, contact Red Oak City Hall at 712-623-6510.