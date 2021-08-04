(Council Bluffs) -- Some rural water customers in Pottawattamie County no longer have to boil their water.
Earlier today the Regional Rural Water Association lifted boil orders for Shelby and Harrison Counties. These areas also include some facilities in Pottawattamie County including Tri-Center Schools, the Minden Casey's General Store, and the Menards Distribution Center and Love's Travel Center Properties near Shelby.
Regional Water customers in Pleasant Township and Valley Township also no longer have to boil their water. Pottawattamie Emergency Management also recommends anyone with an automatic ice maker flush them out before consuming any ice and throw out any ice made during the boil advisory.
Updates on the county's boil orders will continue to be posted on the Emergency Management website and Facebook page.