Updated Story Oct. 28, 2021 11:47 a.m.
(Clarinda) -- A boil order impacting a number of rural water customers in Page and Taylor counties has been lifted.
Officials with Southwest Regional Water District say a previous boil order for East River, Nebraska, East Nodaway, Buchanan and NE Harlan townships in Page County and Dallas, Mason and Polk townships in Taylor County has been lifted. The order was put in place Saturday following a water main break south of Clarinda.
Original Story Oct. 23, 2021 10:07 a.m.
(Clarinda) — Southwest Regional Water District officials are reporting a large water outage in parts of Page and Taylor counties following a main break.
The Southwest Regional Water District says an 8-inch water main line south of Clarinda broke, causing an outage to several rural customers. In Page County, the outage affects customers in East River, Nebraska, East Nodaway, Buchanan and NE Harlan townships. In Taylor County, the outage is in Dallas, Mason and Polk townships.
Officials say they expect the outage to last until 6 p.m. or until the main is repaired. Once service is restored, a boil order will go into effect for the outage area until further notice.
Anyone with questions can contact the Southwest Regional Water District offices at (800) 579-8068.