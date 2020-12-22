(Clarinda) -- Officials with the Southwest Regional Water District say a boil order is still in effect for all customers located in Buchanan, East Nodaway, East River, and Nebraska townships in Page County and Mason and Polk townships in Taylor County.
Water samples have been collected and are being tested for water quality by the company's state-certified lab in Newton. Officials say the boil order will be lifted once test results confirm that the water is safe to drink. Results should be available by the end of this week.
Anyone with questions or concerns about this water boil order, should contact the Southwest Regional Water District office at 1-800-579-8068.