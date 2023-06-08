(Rock Port) -- It's a summer of transition in the Rock Port R-2 School District.
Dr. Rex Bollinger assumes the district's superintendent's post July 1st. He succeeds Dr. Ethan Sickels, who leaves after five years in Rock Port for a similar post with the North Harrison R-3 School District in Eagleville. Bollinger comes to Rock Port from LaCygne, Kansas, where he served as superintendent of the Prairie View Unified School District for the past 7 years. A 31-year education veteran, Bollinger holds bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Pittsburg State University and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Kansas. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Bollinger says he accepted the Rock Port job because of its location.
"The location is in Missouri," said Bollinger, "up near where were around St. Joe. We really like the St. Joe area. We were in northeast Kansas just across the border, about 25 miles west of St. Joe, and lived in a small town, Bendena, for 11 years, and worked up there. I really enjoyed that area of the state."
Bollinger, who's been an administrator for 17 years, inherits a major construction project following the passage of a $6.5 million bond issue in April. Projects include demolition of the district's venerable dome structure and construction of new classrooms, among others. No stranger to building projects, Bollinger helped propel the passage of a similar bond issue while at Prairie View in 2020.
"I've been through the process," he said. "I've never been through the process until I went through it at Prairie View, so I kind of understand the ins and outs of what's going to take place during the whole process. We're still early in the stage--in fact, I'll be in Rock Port this afternoon talking to the architect and construction people, as well, just trying to clear some things up on the project."
One of Bollinger's immediate goals as superintendent is to get to know the Rock Port community. To accomplish that, he plans to assemble a strategic planning committee to chart the district's future. Bollinger says he also wants to be visible and accessible in the district.
"One of the things I like to do is be visible in the community," said Bollinger. "Not only in the community, but in the school community--being at ball games, and being involved that way."
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Rex Bollinger here: