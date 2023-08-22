(Rock Port) -- One of the newest superintendents in northwest Missouri is settling into his new role.
Dr. Rex Bollinger assumed the Rock Port R-2 School District superintendent position July 1st. He succeeds Dr. Ethan Sickels, who leaves after five years in Rock Port for a similar post with the North Harrison R-3 School District in Eagleville. With over 30 years of education experience, Bollinger comes to Rock Port from LaCygne, Kansas, where he served as superintendent of the Prairie View Unified School District for the past seven years. After moving his family to Rock Port over the summer, Bollinger tells KMA News he's beginning to adjust to the Missouri school versus his time in Kansas.
"Each district has got its own idiosyncrasies or differences that they do things and I've just been trying to figure that out," he said. "Also, coming over from Kansas to Missouri it's a little bit different in how they do school finance but I'm slowly getting the hang of that."
Along with a change in superintendent, major construction efforts are underway in the school district following the passage of a $6.5 million bond issue, including the demolition of the district's dome structure and construction of new classrooms, among others. Bollinger adds he was no stranger to building projects, having passed a similar bond issue at his previous school district.
"Three years ago we had a construction project where we had three new additions and they also did a complete remodel of the high school that we were in," Bollinger explained. "So, I'm kind of a familiar with the whole process, it's just dealing with a different construction company--the process is very much the same."
Additionally, Rock Port enters its second school year utilizing a four-day school week with slightly longer school days. Bollinger says he looks forward to seeing the format, which several schools in Missouri have now followed suit on, in action.
"We looked at that probably back in the great recession around 2008, but we never really went down that road in the previous school districts I was at, but I know it's been great for our students and staff here in Rock Port and it's been a pretty smooth transition from what I've heard," he said. "So, I'm looking forward to seeing how that goes and experience that and how it works for our students and staff in our school district."
Regarding last-minute preparation for the 2023-24 school year, Bollinger says they are still trying to work out a couple of kinks, including parking availability for patrons and staff.
"We're trying to figure out where staff are going to park on the side streets, so we went to the city council (Wednesday) night and got some temporary parking opened just north of the building," said Bollinger. "Other than that, because of the lay down hard west of our building, that's going to limit our parking and we're just trying to work through that with our patrons and keep that plan communicated to them."
The superintendent hopes to continue to get to know the members of the community and also begin conversations with stakeholders, students, and staff to develop a long-term strategic plan or school improvement plan. Bollinger made his comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.