(Undated) -- Voters in certain KMAland school districts go to the polls Tuesday to decide the fates of major facilities projects.
Polls are open at the Hamburg Scout Hall Tuesday from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. on the Hamburg School District's $3.1 million bond issue. Passage of the referendum by a 60% majority would pave the way for expansion and renovation projects at Marnie Simons Elementary School. Projects include a 8,000 square foot fitness center that would serve both students and local residents, a 250-seat auditorium for both student and community performances, and construction of two additional classrooms to meet the demands for the district's maker space programming for K-8 students. Recently on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the bond issue would not increase taxes.
"Our taxes in Hamburg are the lowest in the area," said Wells. "We have $11.18 per thousand as our tax rate for the school. The bond issue would be for a $2.70 (per thousand dollars valuation) tax levy, but we will pay that with our penny sales tax money and our PPEL. We do have the ability to pay for some of it if we needed to with the extra tax rate. But, that is not the intention of the board."
Revenues from the district's physical plant and equipment levy funds, plus its share of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE revenues would cover the bond issue.
For the second time this year, a bond issue proposal goes before the Creston School District's voters. At stake is a $29.4 million bond issue--just one funding source utilized for a massive construction initiative. Projects include an addition to the existing facility housing 1st through 8th graders. The project would allow for the retirement of the district's early childhood center housing pre-K and kindergarten students, thus creating a centralized campus for pre-K-through-5th graders. Also slated are construction of a multipurpose facility plus performing arts and classroom facility improvements.
A previous referendum in March fell about four percentage points short of the necessary 60% supermajority. On a similar "Morning Line" interview, Creston School Superintendent Deron Stender says supporters opted for another try despite continuing economic issues such as inflation and higher gas prices.
"The community group, again, felt that regardless of the economic situation, this was the time for our community to step up and say, 'we support our children, we support our schools, we think this is best for our community,'" said Stender. "But, also, I think the legislature designed these elections to be held around the times when tax statements come out. So, that creates a flury of something you have to address, which we the district and community group have been doing."
School officials would also utilize $15.5 million in Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE funds, plus $1.1 million in both SAVE and physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) dollars for the projects.
Polls in the Creston district are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Harlan School District voters, meanwhile, must decide on a on a $22.9 million bond issue--the primary funding source for a nearly $33 million construction and overhaul effort. Roughly $15 million of the project's cost covers construction of a new intermediate building, replacing the district's oldest structure built in 1965. Also slated: renovation of Harlan High School, including an expanded auditorium and updated classrooms, as well as updated media centers at the middle and high schools and improved security measures. Harlan School Superintendent Jenny Barnett says the proposal comes after a formal facilities assessment and multiple meetings with a facilities committee encompassing several community members after consulting with teachers and staff.
"So we met four times and within that timeframe we looked at data--because we surveyed out staff and asked them what they felt we needed facility wise," said Barnett. "So we looked at that data and had the community team prioritize the data, and then we looked at specific projects in each building and prioritized those."
Barnett adds the district plans to utilize $9.1 million from the district's Secure and Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, funds.
And, Clarinda school officials are asking voters to extend the district's revenue purpose statement another 20 years. Approval by a simple majority in Tuesday's special election would allow the district to spend funding from its Secure an Advanced Vision through Education, or SAVE account through 2051. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the district's SAVE revenues provide an important funding source for infrastructure projects.
"The money is used for infrastructure projects like the gym, portables, those kinds of things that we need to update and make a little bit better--often called the brick and mortar account," he said. "We get approximately $1,142 per student. For Clarinda, that's going to be about $1.1 million that helps us able to improve infrastructure things within our district."
School officials stress this is not a new tax, rather the continuation of a levy already in place. The district's current revenue purpose statement expires in eight years. In-person voting takes place at the Clarinda Lied Public Library from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.