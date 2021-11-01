(Undated) -- In addition to the major school board races, KMAland residents will also decide on some school-related referendums on Tuesday's ballot.
For example, residents in the AHSTW school district will vote on two questions regarding potential building projects. Question one entails a $12.9 million bond issue for remodeling and repairing the district's existing pre-K-12 complex. AHSTW Superintendent Darin Jones tells KMA News the bond issue would also cover classroom additions on the west side of the building.
"The classroom additions will really focus on CTE classrooms," said Jones. "So, we talk about family consumer science, we talk about our ag program, which then leads to FFA, then our industrial tech program. One additional classroom then, we would look to add on in that capacity would be the fine arts or music classroom. So, those would be our four classroom additions."
Jones says the district's current shop area and art classrooms would be renovated into additional classrooms, allowing the shifting of other classes to address space issues. Infrastructure upgrades--including lighting improvements--are also included in the package. Jones says the second question calls for a $6.75 million bond issue for construction of a 350-to-375 seat auditorium.
"It will give us a dedicated space for all of our concert series, and various assemblies," said Jones. "It will also give us practice space each day, or classroom space each day, for either our music or our band classrooms, and give our kids an opportunity to get in and public speak in a much larger environment, and really work to prepare them for that, for speaking in that area."
Voters in the Cumberland-Anita-Massena School District will decide on two questions: The first is whether to approve a $30.5 million bond issue to renovate South Elementary School in Massena into a single elementary site, and remodel CAM High School in Anita into a single junior/senior high school location. The second involves the approval of a tax levy between $2.70 and $4.05 per thousand dollars valuation to fund the projects. Both the AHSTW and CAM bond issue referendums require the 60% supermajority in order to pass.
Voters in two KMAland school districts must decide whether to extend important revenue sources for another decade. A referendum placed on the Fremont-Mills School District ballot proposes a 10-year extension in the district's physical plant and equipment levy. Fremont-Mills Superintendent David Gute tells KMA News the PPEL provides for up to $1.34 per thousand dollars valuation. Gute says revenues from the PPEL provides the district $200,000 per year. He says Fremont-Mills uses the revenues for a variety of purposes.
"We use it on our buses, HVAC projects, concrete and roofs," he said. "We're looking at replacing major sections of our roof in the next five years here at Fremont-Mills. That's probably going to be a pricetag over a million dollars when it's said and done five years from now. That money will be used for that, also."
Likewise, Hamburg school officials are asking voters to renew its PPEL for another decade. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says funding from the PPEL and the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE revenues would provide money for some proposed facility upgrades, including a new fitness center, and a new auditorium. Wells says SAVE and PPEL dollars were used for other recent facility improvements.
"We did a safe and security entryway," said Wells. "We've done an industrial 21st-century learning center. We've remodeled bathrooms, we've built a kitchen, We've done a lot with our penny sales tax, and our PPEL."
Both PPELs need simple majorities in order to pass. And, school districts in Red Oak, Lenox and Griswold are among those asking for voter approval of revenue purpose statements, allowing districts to access funding from the statewide penny sales tax under Secure An Advanced Vision for Education--or SAVE program. Again, only simple majorities are required for passage of the revenue purpose statements.