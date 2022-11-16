(Shenandoah) -- Contributors inside and outside the Shenandoah School District were honored in traditional ceremonies in Shenandoah Wednesday afternoon.
Members of the Shenandoah Education Association announced the Teacher of the Year and Friend of Education Award recipients for 2022 at the Shenandoah Middle School commons. Amy Bopp, a 28-year veteran elementary instructor, received the Teacher of the Year award. SEA committee co-chair Hollie Larson says Bopp has made a mark as a teacher, coach and mentor in the school district.
"Amy is an avid learner who embraces instructional strategies and research that have been proven effective," said Bopp, "and have been proven effective in the classroom. Amy sets high expectations, and knows no limits in helping her students succeed."
Bopp tells KMA News she's highly honored by the award.
"I'm a compilation of everyone that I've taught with," said Bopp, "and I'm an observer, so I really watch what works for them, and try to implement that in my own classroom. So, I'm super honored to be the recipient."
Bopp was asked what motivates her to be an educator for nearly 30 years.
"I really enjoy coming to school," said Bopp. "It's a fresh start every day. I enjoy the collaboration that I have with my colleagues, and I try to teach my students in the classroom to collaborate and learn from each other. So, it's that whole teamwork and exchange of ideas that I love the most."
Other Teacher of the Year nominees were Mary Peterson, Ty Ratliff, Amy Toye, Angie Trowbridge, Abby Weinrich and Crystal Wittmer. Shenandoah Medical Center received the Friend of Education Award. SMC CEO Matt Sells says the school district, its students and instructors are integral parts of the hospital.
"We're working with lots of students," said Sells. "Some folks are interested in health care, some are interested in different experiences. Some participate in our free sports physicals, as well as our free sports acceleration program. Others get treated by our certified athletic trainer Jake Johnson."
Country Line Designs was the other Friend of Education award recipient.