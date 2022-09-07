(Shenandoah) -- A small portion of Shenandoah is under a bottled or boil water advisory beginning Thursday morning.
According to the city of Shenandoah's Facebook page, the order covers West Sheridan Avenue from Highway 59 to Grass Street. Officials say the city's water department is adding a 4-inch valve and replacing the fire hydrant at the corner of Burnett and West Sheridan Avenue. Water services will be interrupted until repairs are complete and water service is restored.
Officials say discolored water may appear after water service is restored due to flushing of hydrants. Residents living in this area are asked to use bottled water, or boil water for several minutes before consumption until notified of the advisory's cancellation. Test results may take 24-to-48 hours to receive. We will advise when the order has been lifted.
Anyone with questions should contact the city's water department at 712-246-3372 during normal operating business hours.