(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials say bottled or boiled water is in order in certain parts of the city following a water main break.
Officials say a contractor hit a water main Thursday morning near the intersection of Mathews and Carter Streets, causing a leak and loss of water pressure in a few homes near the break. Customers impacted include those on Monroe Street between Sheridan and East Thomas Avenue, Farnham Avenue from South Monroe to Evergreen Street, and Mathews Street from East Grant to Carter Street.
As a precaution, residents are asked to use bottled water or boil water for several minutes before consumption until notified otherwise. Officials say test results can take 24-to-48 hours to receive. Discolored water may appear due to hydrant flushings after water service is restored.
Anyone with questions should call the city's water department at 712-246-3372 during normal business hours.