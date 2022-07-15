(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are giving residents a heads-up on the need for bottled or boiled water next week.
Officials say the city's water department is replacing a valve and fire hydrant Tuesday morning along Elm Street. Water services will be interrupted for customers from Cottage Avenue south to Country Club Lane. However, Country Club Lane, itself, is not affected by the disruption. Water services will be out until all repairs are complete.
Discolored water may appear after water services are restored, due to flushing the hydrants. Residents are advised to use bottled water or boil water for several minutes before consuming until notified of the boil advisory's cancellation. Officials say test results could take 24 to 48 hours.
Anyone with questions should call 712-246-3372 during normal business hours, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.