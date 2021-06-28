(Shenandoah) -- There's a vacancy on the Shenandoah School Board.
Meeting in special session late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board accepted the resignation of board member Darrin Bouray, who is moving out of the district. Bouray was elected to the board in November, 2019. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the board has 30 days to fill the vacancy left by Bouray's resignation. Considerable discussion followed on how best to fill that spot. Nelson will talk about what the board decided as a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning at 7:35.
In other business, the board approved the contracts of Frances Hughes and Lindsey Lundgren as half-time student council sponsors, Jason Guerin as 6-12 science content specialist, Jennifer Chapa as 6-12 language arts content specialist, and Jennifer Stephens as 6-12 math content specialist. Board members also approved the contract of Julie Murren as elementary interventionist and Melissa Crawford as K-8 associate. Also approved was the resignation of Tara Doyle as 8th grade volleyball instructor.