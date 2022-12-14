(Clarinda) -- At least one Clarinda School Board member is still concerned with the number of students choosing to leave the district.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, the school board approved 11 open enrollments out of the school district and none into the district. That comes after the board was informed in October that 76 students had already open enrolled out of the district for the current school year while 126 had open enrolled in. Board Member Paul Boysen expressed frustration with the number of times the board has approved at or near double-digit numbers of students leaving the district.
"That is almost $200,000 that has walked out the door in the last three months," said Boysen. "That too me is totally unacceptable -- either we're not doing something or we're doing something wrong, and I've asked that it be reviewed."
School officials have previously stated that open enrollment numbers would be fluid this school year since the Iowa Legislature removed a March deadline for open enrollment applications.
Of the 11 requests approved Wednesday, seven were high school students. Boysen says some of those students might have been drawn to other alternative schools, such as the Shenandoah School District's IGNITE program, which offers online and hybrid learning options.
"Either we need to start our own program or start an alternative school that picks up some of these kids, because obviously (iJAG) isn't doing it," said Boysen. "I think we need to look at that because we can't afford a $100,000 hit every other month -- period."
Boysen feels it would also be worthwhile to include investments into at-risk programming to address students leaving the district.
"We need to address that because that's one of our functions is to deal with at-risk kids," he said. "We're going to be approving something here in the next few items for allowable growth for at-risk programming. Maybe we need to use some of those funds to address those."
The board approved the maximum amount of $121,330 for the 2023-24 school year for the modified allowable growth funds for the At-Risk Program. High School Principal Luke Cox says the district uses the funds for various purposes in its at-risk programming.
Boysen suggested having a committee comprised of administration, community members, and students to investigate why students choose to leave the district. Board President Darin Sunderman added the School Improvement Advisory Committee could also spearhead the effort along with Superintendent Jeff Privia.
In other business, the board...
--Held it's annual organizational meeting including the re-appointment of Sunderman as Board President and appointment of Scott Honeyman as Vice President, and a new meeting schedule including the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 5 p.m.
--Approved the 2022-23 7-12th grade Course Selection Guide.
--Approved the purchase of tow new kitchen counters and warmers for $43,075 from Vollrath.
--Approved the December 2023 Early Graduation List pending the completion of district graduation requirements.
--Approved a $1,000 donation to the School Nurse Fund from the Charles Hockenberry Foundation.
--Approved the purchase of 13 communication radios for $33,754 from Motorola Solutions.
--Approved two school fundraisers including the Youth Theater's Fund Drive and Aladdin Gift Basket Auction and the National Honor Society's Pie and Cake Auction.
--Approved several second and final readings of series 100 policies.