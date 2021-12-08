(Clarinda) – Clarinda’s School Board transitioned from old to new board members late Wednesday afternoon.
It was the last regular meeting for outgoing board members Ann Meyer and Stacy Pulliam, and the first for newly-elected board members Paul Boysen and Scott Honeyman. Pulliam, who opted not to run for reelection, made some farewell remarks prior to the retiring board’s adjournment. Pulliam thanked Superintendent Chris Bergman among other individuals and programs.
“I wanted to thank Chris for putting kids first in every decision we made,” said Pulliam. “I appreciate the progression and the forward movement in the district, the safety and the cameras in and outside the buildings, the practicing of drills, looking at traffic flows, the safety of entrances for students’ movement in the building, and advancements in technology.”
She also thanked the district for the many opportunities provided for students.
“Show choir, leadership for youth in choir and theatre, the bowling kids out—we have 41 bowling kids out, that’s amazing,” she said. “The student director position on the board, iJAG, the five student director clubs and the elementary. I just thank our administration, our students and our staff for your hard work.”
Meyer, who lost a reelection bid in the November 2nd general elections, wished the new board members luck, and told them they would learn a lot.
Following the old board’s adjournment, the new board’s first meeting began with Boysen and Honeyman taking the oaths of office. Board members then elected Darin Sunderman as president for the 2021-22 school year, and Trish Bergren, vice president. That was followed by discussion on board meeting times and dates for the new board. By unanimous vote, the board set meetings for the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. However, the first meeting of the month would begin at 4 p.m., while the second meeting would start at 6. Additionally, meeting locations would be rotated between each of the districts buildings on a quarterly basis. Boysen made the motion, saying it’s important for each building to host a board meeting.
“Board members tend to be fairly isolated,” said Boysen. “I think it would be important for the faculties of both other buildings to have a chance to come to a board meeting at least once a quarter, or once every six months. We’re not that big of a town. It’s not hard to get from one to the other.”
Honeyman suggested different starting times for patrons unable to attend 4 p.m. meetings.