(Malvern) -- The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Fremont County will be hosting a beef quality assurance (BQA) workshop and Annie's Project class.
Fremont County director Mandy Maher joined the KMA Morning Show recently. Maher discussed the upcoming events.
The first event is important for those who are trying to sell cattle, Maher says.
“If you raise cattle, a majority of meatpackers are going to require you to be BQA certified before they'll buy meat from you," Maher said. "When they require that certification, that means that they can assure consumers like you and me that the hamburgers and the steaks that we put on our plate, that beef was raised with a commitment to quality.
"So, it's an important class. The program is sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council, as well as, Beef Checkoff. And we're partnering with no county ISU Extension outreach to bring this class to the area.”
Pre-registration for the event should be completed by mid-February.
“We want that pre-registration done by Tuesday the 15th of February,” Maher said. "And to register, all you have to do is call either Mills or Fremont extension office. Our number in Fremont County is 712-374-2351.”
For more information on beef quality assurance workshop visit IAbeef.org. The workshop is also offered online for free at BQA.org.
The Fremont County ISU Extension & Outreach is also helping host another class. Maher says this class is specifically for women.
“Annie’s Project is an ag business education program. And it's designed to empower farm and ranch women who want to learn more about ag, and it really allows women to learn with and from other women," Maher continued, "We make sure that there's a comfortable and supportive environment for them to do that.
"And so through that, the way that it's set-up they're meeting not only educators face to face, so then they can continue to have a relationship with them. But also the other women in the class so, then they build this network that can be supportive for years to come.”
For more information on the class, call the Fremont County Extension at 712-374-2351.
You can hear the full interview with Maher below.