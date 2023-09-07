(Sidney) -- A Braddyville man faces charges in connection to an incident that occurred in Fremont County earlier this year.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Joshua Dean Cooney was arrested on a Fremont County warrant Tuesday and charged with possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
Authorities say the arrest stems from an incident on July 22 when deputies were called to the 3000 block of 185th Street for a report of an unconscious male, later identified as Cooney, in a vehicle. After searching the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office says deputies discovered roughly 28 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, and personal use amounts of controlled substances.
Cooney was taken to the Fremont County Jail and held on $100,000 bond as well as an active Mills County warrant.