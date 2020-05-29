(Braddyville) -- Braddyville officials have placed the community under a boil advisory.
Residents are to boil drinking water because of a broken water main that is under repair. The advisory is in effect until further notice.
(Braddyville) -- Braddyville officials have placed the community under a boil advisory.
Residents are to boil drinking water because of a broken water main that is under repair. The advisory is in effect until further notice.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.