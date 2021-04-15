(Shenandoah) -- And then, there were TWO candidates running for mayor of Shenandoah.
Ward 2 Councilman Jon Eric Brantner announced his candidacy Wednesday evening on his Facebook page, only hours after Roger McQueen declared his intentions. Brantner is the second candidate to step into the ring after Dick Hunt announced at end of Tuesday night's city council meeting that he would step down after four terms as mayor. A Shenandoah native, Brantner was elected to the council in November, 2019, defeating longtime incumbent Bob Burchett. Brantner tells KMA News he was approached by local residents to run for mayor. Still, he says it was a tough decision.
"I was elected as a council member," said Brantner, "and I struggled with changing what I was elected to do for something I was not elected to do. And, I didn't want to let down the people who had voted for me. But, I feel like I've been a council member for two years now, and I see things that I'd like to change, and see things I would like to do differently, and I feel like I could more effectively make those changes as a mayor than I could as a council member."
While saying his time on the council has been "invaluable," Brantner says he's still learning about city government, and asking questions at each meeting.
"I was on, probably, an hour-long call after the council meeting with a concerned citizen," he said, "and was asked questions that I didn't know the answer to. I don't like that, because I want to give people the answer. But, I always know we have a great team at the city, and I always know who to go to, and who can give me those right answers, and I like that constant challenge."
If elected mayor, Brantner says he would propose to increase communications and openness with the public, and make information on city ordinances more available to the public.
"It's 2021," said Brantner. "I can google just about anything I want online. But, even as a council member, having easy access to those ordinances, people need to know things. People need to know what's what, and what the rules are. Everyone should have easy access to information-- not just me, but every citizen. So, when they have questions, yes, great, come to me, I'd be more than happy to help. But, everyone should be able to access to that easily and effectively. Let's get that electronic."
Shenandoah's mayor's race will be decided in the 2021 citywide and school board elections November 8th.