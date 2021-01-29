(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of central Iowa, including Adair County.
Expect areas of freezing drizzle or freezing rain to develop Saturday morning over central to northern Iowa. The freezing precipitation is likely to persist and even increase in intensity during the afternoon hours. There will be a period of a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow in the late afternoon into early evening hours before switching over to all snow. There is the potential for a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice accrual over the northeast part of the state. This ice will not only cause hazardous travel conditions, but with the strong east winds, this may lead to tree limbs and power outages.
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Emmetsburg, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City, Humboldt, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Carroll, Jefferson, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, and Fontanelle
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...West central to north central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Tree limb damage and power outages are possible with the freezing rain and strong winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.