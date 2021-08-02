(KMAland) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory until noon Monday for all of Iowa.
The smoke plume from the Canadian wildfires that entered Iowa last Thursday afternoon, continues to impact the state. The most persistent smoke had been in northwest portions of the state. Until the plume clears around noon on Monday, fine particulate levels over the EPA health standard are expected, and sensitive groups should take precautions.
Sensitive groups include the elderly, those with respiratory or heart disease, and children. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends that individuals in these sensitive groups limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air quality conditions improve.
Keep track of current air quality conditions at fire.airnow.gov