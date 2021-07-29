(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Iowa Thursday and Friday.
Harrison-Shelby-Audubon-Pottawattamie-Cass-Adair-Mills-Montgomery-Adams-Union-Fremont-Page-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
...Air Quality Alert in Effect Until 4 PM CDT Friday...
Northerly winds behind a cold front are bringing smoke from wildfires out west and in Canada into Iowa. Heavy smoke is expected to arrive early this afternoon in northwest Iowa. The smoke is expected to travel south and east across the state, reaching I-80 by around midnight tonight and extending to southern Iowa by 5 AM Friday. Smoke is expected to remain across much of the state through much of Friday. During this time, fine particle levels are expected to be in the Orange AQI category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Fine particle levels will begin to improve around noon on Friday. By mid-afternoon Friday, air quality should improve below alert levels statewide.
Sensitive groups include the elderly, those with respiratory or heart disease and children. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends that individuals in these sensitive groups limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air quality conditions improve. Keep track of current air quality conditions at fire.airnow.gov