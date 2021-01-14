(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for all of western Iowa and parts of northwest Missouri for Thursday night through Friday.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Including the cities of Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, and Shenandoah
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby
Including the cities of Onawa, Mapleton, Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Iowa
Audubon
Including the cities of Audubon and Exira
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...West Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult if not impossible at times with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Isolated power outages and tree damage may occur with the gusty winds.
Iowa
Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
Including the cities of Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Corning, Creston, Osceola, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, and Leon
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Southwest into parts of central Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult if not impossible at times with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Isolated power outages and tree damage may occur with the gusty winds.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Holt-Andrew
Including the cities of Tarkio, Rockport, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City, Bethany, Mound City, Oregon, Maitland, Forest City, Craig, Savannah,
and Country Club Villa
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may decrease quickly between bursts of snowfall.
