(KMAland) -- A dense fog advisory continues for most of KMAland until noon Friday.
Iowa
Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Visibility may drop below one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Potentially slick conditions from accretion onto untreated roadways and walkways with freezing temperatures.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Richardson, Pawnee and Nemaha Counties. In Iowa, Fremont, Montgomery and Page Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
------------------
Iowa
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills
Nebraska
Washington-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-
* WHAT...Visibility may drop below one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Potentially slick conditions from accretion onto untreated roadways and walkways with freezing temperatures.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and slick conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
--------------
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
--------------
Iowa
Audubon-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Much of central Iowa
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and frost covered roadways..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.