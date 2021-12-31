NWS logo

(KMAland) -- A dense fog advisory continues for most of KMAland until noon Friday.

Iowa

Montgomery-Fremont-Page-

Nebraska

Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-

* WHAT...Visibility may drop below one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Potentially slick conditions from accretion onto untreated roadways and walkways with freezing temperatures.

* WHERE...In Nebraska, Richardson, Pawnee and Nemaha Counties. In Iowa, Fremont, Montgomery and Page Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

------------------

Iowa

Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills

Nebraska

Washington-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-

* WHAT...Visibility may drop below one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Potentially slick conditions from accretion onto untreated roadways and walkways with freezing temperatures.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and slick conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

--------------

Missouri

Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

--------------

Iowa

Audubon-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Much of central Iowa

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and frost covered roadways..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

