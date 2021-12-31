NWS logo

(KMAland) -- A dense fog advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland Friday morning.

Iowa

Montgomery-Fremont-Page

Nebraska

Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson

* WHAT...Visibility may drop below one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Potentially slick conditions from accretion onto untreated roadways and walkways with freezing temperatures.

* WHERE...In Nebraska, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson Counties. In Iowa, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potentially slick roads and walkways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

-------------

Iowa

Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Potentially slick conditions from accretion onto untreated roadways and walkways with sub-freezing temperatures.

* WHERE...Southwest and Western Iowa

* WHEN...Now to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potentially slick roadways and walkways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potentially slick roadways and walkways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

--------------

Iowa

Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Potentially slick conditions from accretion onto untreated roadways and walkways with sub-freezing temperatures.

* WHERE...Eastern half to two-thirds of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potentially slick roadways and walkways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

-----------------

Missouri

Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

