(KMAland) -- A dense fog advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland Friday morning.
Iowa
Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska
Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
* WHAT...Visibility may drop below one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Potentially slick conditions from accretion onto untreated roadways and walkways with freezing temperatures.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson Counties. In Iowa, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potentially slick roads and walkways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
-------------
Iowa
Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Potentially slick conditions from accretion onto untreated roadways and walkways with sub-freezing temperatures.
* WHERE...Southwest and Western Iowa
* WHEN...Now to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potentially slick roadways and walkways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potentially slick roadways and walkways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
--------------
Iowa
Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Potentially slick conditions from accretion onto untreated roadways and walkways with sub-freezing temperatures.
* WHERE...Eastern half to two-thirds of Iowa.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potentially slick roadways and walkways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
-----------------
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.