(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for portions of southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri Tuesday morning.

Iowa

Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur

Missouri

Atchison-Nodaway-Worth-Holt

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

