(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for portions of southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri Tuesday morning.
Iowa
Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
Missouri
Atchison-Nodaway-Worth-Holt
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.