(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa.
Iowa
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Clarke-
* WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...At least portions of western, central, and northern Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures may lead to the deposition of ice on roads and highways leading to slick spots. Drive with extra caution.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.