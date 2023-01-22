NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa.

* WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...At least portions of western, central, and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures may lead to the deposition of ice on roads and highways leading to slick spots. Drive with extra caution.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

