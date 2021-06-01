(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for portions of KMAland Tuesday morning.
Iowa
Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Otoe-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Iowa
Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of Southern and Central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will continue to thicken through the morning commute. The fog will begin to lift between 8 and 9 am this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Be especially cautious at intersections and railroad crossings.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-Andrew
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.