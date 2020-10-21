National Weather Service logo

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley NE

407 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-

Including the cities of Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg,

Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, and Shenandoah

407 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than a mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

416 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-

Including the cities of Corning, Creston, Bedford, Lenox,

New Market, and Mount Ayr

416 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa..

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit

https://weather.gov/desmoines

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

Atchison KS-Doniphan-Leavenworth-Wyandotte-Johnson KS-Atchison MO-

Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-

Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Platte-Clay-Ray-Jackson-

Including the cities of Atchison, Wathena, Elwood, Troy,

Highland, Fort Leavenworth, Leavenworth, Lansing,

Kansas City Kansas, Overland Park, Stanley, Olathe, Shawnee,

Lenexa, Tarkio, Rockport, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City, Albany,

Stanberry, King City, Bethany, Mound City, Oregon, Maitland,

Forest City, Craig, Savannah, Country Club Villa, Maysville,

Stewartsville, Osborn, Union Star, Clarksdale, Gallatin,

Jamesport, St. Joseph Airport, St. Joseph, Cameron, Plattsburg,

Lathrop, Hamilton, Braymer, Polo, Breckenridge, Parkville,

Platte City, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gladstone,

Liberty, Excelsior Springs, Richmond, Lawson, Kansas City,

and Independence

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and

north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

