URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley NE
407 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Including the cities of Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg,
Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, and Shenandoah
407 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility less than a mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
416 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-
Including the cities of Corning, Creston, Bedford, Lenox,
New Market, and Mount Ayr
416 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa..
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
For more information from the National Weather Service visit
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
354 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
Atchison KS-Doniphan-Leavenworth-Wyandotte-Johnson KS-Atchison MO-
Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-
Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Platte-Clay-Ray-Jackson-
Including the cities of Atchison, Wathena, Elwood, Troy,
Highland, Fort Leavenworth, Leavenworth, Lansing,
Kansas City Kansas, Overland Park, Stanley, Olathe, Shawnee,
Lenexa, Tarkio, Rockport, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City, Albany,
Stanberry, King City, Bethany, Mound City, Oregon, Maitland,
Forest City, Craig, Savannah, Country Club Villa, Maysville,
Stewartsville, Osborn, Union Star, Clarksdale, Gallatin,
Jamesport, St. Joseph Airport, St. Joseph, Cameron, Plattsburg,
Lathrop, Hamilton, Braymer, Polo, Breckenridge, Parkville,
Platte City, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gladstone,
Liberty, Excelsior Springs, Richmond, Lawson, Kansas City,
and Independence
354 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
