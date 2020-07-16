(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Thursday morning.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
Iowa counties
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-
Page-
Nebraska counties
Thurston-Cuming-Burt-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Johnson-Nemaha-Richardson-
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense fog may be variable in coverage, and visibility could change rapidly if traveling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.