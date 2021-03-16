(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a large portion of KMAland Tuesday morning.
Iowa
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Washington-Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Iowa
Audubon-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of light drizzle are also expected overnight with the fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.