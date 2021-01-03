(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for all of KMAland Sunday evening and Monday morning.
Iowa
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Washington-Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Iowa
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in pockets of dense fog. Visibility may change quickly over short distances.
* WHERE...Much of Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Bridges and overpasses may become slick/icy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Atchison KS-Miami-Linn KS-Doniphan-Leavenworth-Wyandotte-Johnson KS-Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Putnam-Schuyler-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Sullivan-Adair-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston-Linn MO-Macon-Platte-Clay-Ray-Carroll-Chariton-Randolph-Jackson-Lafayette-Saline-Howard-Cass-Johnson MO-Pettis-Cooper-Bates-Henry-
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing...freezing fog will occur which may create slippery conditions on bridges and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.