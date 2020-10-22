NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a large portion of KMAland Thursday morning.

Iowa Counties

Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur

Nebraska Counties

Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson

Missouri Counties (Until 10 a.m.)

Atchison-Holt-Nodaway-Worth

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

