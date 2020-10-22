(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a large portion of KMAland Thursday morning.
Iowa Counties
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
Nebraska Counties
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
Missouri Counties (Until 10 a.m.)
Atchison-Holt-Nodaway-Worth
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.