(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for portions of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
Iowa Counties (Until 9 a.m.)
Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Pottawattamie-Harrison-Shelby-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold
Nebraska Counties (Until 9 a.m.)
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Nemaha-Richardson
Missouri Counties (Until 9 a.m.)
Atchison-Holt-Nodaway-Worth
* WHAT...Visibility often down to a half mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa & northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.