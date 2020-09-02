NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for portions of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.

Iowa Counties (Until 9 a.m.)

Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Pottawattamie-Harrison-Shelby-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold

Nebraska Counties (Until 9 a.m.)

Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Nemaha-Richardson

Missouri Counties (Until 9 a.m.)

Atchison-Holt-Nodaway-Worth

* WHAT...Visibility often down to a half mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa & northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

